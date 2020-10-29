e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 29, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / DU a centre of controversies due to failed policies of centre, says Sisodia

DU a centre of controversies due to failed policies of centre, says Sisodia

The Delhi Education Minister further said that he has been raising issues since the last two-three years that all is not well in Delhi University and today a proof has come in this regard.

education Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 19:50 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (PTI file)
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (PTI file)
         

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said that Delhi University has become a centre of controversies due to the failed policies of the central government.

“Delhi University, which is a reputed institute of the country, has become a centre of controversies today due to the failed policies of the central government. The university which used to be in the news due to its students is now in the news due to misappropriation of funds,” Sisodia told ANI.

“If a vice-chancellor has to be suspended due to misappropriation of funds, then it is unfortunate. The central government should think and reinstate people with integrity in the higher education institutes of the country,” he added.

The Delhi Education Minister further said that he has been raising issues since the last two-three years that all is not well in Delhi University and today a proof has come in this regard.

Earlier on Wednesday, President Ram Nath Kovind, in his capacity as Visitor of the Delhi University placed Vice-Chancellor Professor Yogesh Tyagi under suspension with immediate effect and ordered an enquiry into allegations of dereliction of duties against him on Wednesday.

As per the order, several statutory and key posts remained vacant during Tyagi’s tenure despite “regular follow up by the Administrative Ministry”.

These include the posts of Pro-VC, Registrar, Finance Officer and Treasurer, Controller of Examination, among others.

tags
top news
Pakistan admits role in Pulwama terror attack
Pakistan admits role in Pulwama terror attack
‘India stands with France in fight against terrorism’: PM Modi condemns Nice knife attack
‘India stands with France in fight against terrorism’: PM Modi condemns Nice knife attack
‘Shouldn’t try to play victim’: India roasts Pakistan for objecting to Indo-US statement
‘Shouldn’t try to play victim’: India roasts Pakistan for objecting to Indo-US statement
CSK vs KKR Live: Jadeja removes Rinku Singh, Morgan comes to bat
CSK vs KKR Live: Jadeja removes Rinku Singh, Morgan comes to bat
Officials who embarrassed govt with RTI response on Aarogya Setu face action
Officials who embarrassed govt with RTI response on Aarogya Setu face action
Govt revises bidding parameters for Air India’s divestment
Govt revises bidding parameters for Air India’s divestment
Woman beheaded, 2 more killed in knife attack at French church
Woman beheaded, 2 more killed in knife attack at French church
‘J&K turned into jail’: Mehbooba Mufti as cops detain protesting PDP leaders
‘J&K turned into jail’: Mehbooba Mufti as cops detain protesting PDP leaders
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In