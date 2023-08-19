BDL MT Recruitment 2023: Registration for 45 Management Trainee begins on August 21 at bdl-india.in
BDL will begin the registration process for management trainees from August 21 onwards. Check details below.
Bharat Dynamics Limited, BDL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Management Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BDL at bdl-india.in.
The registration process begins on August 21 and will end on September 20, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 45 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Management Trainees: 42 posts
- Welfare Officer: 2 posts
- JM: 1 post
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.
Selection Process
Selection will be based on written test (computer based online test) and interview. The examination will be for 2 hours duration and will comprise of two parts of 150 multiple choice questions. Part-I will consist of 100 MCQs on the concerned subject/discipline. Part consist of 50 MCQs on General Aptitude.
Application Fees
The application fees is ₹500/-. The fees is to be paid online through SBI e- pay Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking/ UPI etc by general/ EWS/ OBC (NCL) candidates. SC/ ST/ PwBD/ Ex-Servicemen/ Internal Permanent Employees are exempted from payment of application fees. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BDL.
