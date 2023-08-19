BDL MT Recruitment 2023: Registration for 45 Management Trainee begins on August 21 at bdl-india.in

Bharat Dynamics Limited, BDL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Management Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BDL at bdl-india.in. BDL MT Recruitment 2023: Registration for 45 posts begin on August 21(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The registration process begins on August 21 and will end on September 20, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 45 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Management Trainees: 42 posts

Welfare Officer: 2 posts

JM: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

Selection will be based on written test (computer based online test) and interview. The examination will be for 2 hours duration and will comprise of two parts of 150 multiple choice questions. Part-I will consist of 100 MCQs on the concerned subject/discipline. Part consist of 50 MCQs on General Aptitude.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹500/-. The fees is to be paid online through SBI e- pay Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking/ UPI etc by general/ EWS/ OBC (NCL) candidates. SC/ ST/ PwBD/ Ex-Servicemen/ Internal Permanent Employees are exempted from payment of application fees. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BDL.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Exam and College Guide Top Engineering Colleges in India Click here

Click here Top Medical Colleges in India Click here

Click here Popular BBA colleges in India Click here

Click here Explore Scholarships Click here

Click here Top LLB Colleges in India Click here