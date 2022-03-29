BPSC Headmaster recruitment: Application deadline extended till April 11

The deadline to apply online for the post of Headmaster in Senior Secondary Schools under the state Education Department has been extended by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). Candidates can apply for the posts at the official website of BPSC at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in till April 11.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 6421 Headmaster positions in Senior Secondary Schools under the Education Department. Earlier the last date to fill the application form was March 28. Candidates can edit their application forms from April 12 to April 18.

The application fee is ₹700 for the candidates of General OBC/Other State while Female/SC/ST/ PH have to pay ₹200 as online application fee.

BPSC recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of BPSC at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Scroll down and click on apply online link

Fill the application form, pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Check notice here