CSBC begins Bihar Police Constable driver registration at csbc.bihar.gov.in, link to apply

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBE) has started the online application process for the recruitment of Driver Constables. Eligible candidates can apply for CSBC Bihar Police Constable Driver vacancies on the official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in. CSBC begins Bihar Police Constable driver registration at csbc.bihar.gov.in(Official website, screenshot)

Here is the direct link to apply for this recruitment drive.

Direct link to apply

Also read: NEET PG 2025 exam city details today, here's how candidates can check it

Candidates can submit their application forms up to August 20, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill 4,361 vacancies. The details can be checked on the official website.

To apply for this recruitment drive, candidates must pass at least Class 12 from a recognised board.

In addition, they must have qualifications to drive Light Motor Vehicle or Heavy Motor Vehicle one year before the advertisement.

The applicants should be between 20-25 years old, but reserved category candidates will be eligible for reservation as per government rules.

Also read: MCC NEET UG counselling registration from today at mcc.nic.in, check important dates

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of a written exam followed by a Physical Efficiency Test. However, the written examination and physical efficiency test will not be the basis for the final merit list. The written examination will be qualifying only for the physical efficiency test, and the physical efficiency test will be qualifying for the motor vehicle driving efficiency test and document verification.

Application Fee

The Bihar Police Constable Driver application fee for this recruitment drive is ₹180 for SC, ST category candidates and ₹675 for all other candidates. The payment of the fee should be done through online mode.