close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / DU recruitment 2023: Apply for 48 vacancies of Assistant Professor

DU recruitment 2023: Apply for 48 vacancies of Assistant Professor

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 18, 2023 01:10 PM IST

Acharya Narendra Dev College, University of Delhi invites applications for 48 Assistant Professor vacancies

Acharya Narendra Dev College, University of Delhi has invited applications for 48 vacancies of Assistant Professor. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is November 30 or two weeks from the publication of the advertisement in the employment news whichever is later. The advertisement was published in the employment news on November 18. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at colrec.uod.ac.in.

Acharya Narendra Dev College, University of Delhi invites applications for 48 Assistant Professor vacancies(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
Acharya Narendra Dev College, University of Delhi invites applications for 48 Assistant Professor vacancies(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

DU Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducte to fill 8 vacancies of Assistant Professors.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

DU Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is Rs500 for the UR/OBC/EWS category. SC, ST, PwBD category and Women applicants are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

Notification here

Direct link to apply

Delhi University recruitment: Know how to apply

To apply candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at colrec.uod.ac.in

Register and fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Take a printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out