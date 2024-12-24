IIT Delhi Placement 2024-25: 1150 students receive 1200+ job offers from AE, Barclays, Oracle & other companies

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Delhi students have received 1,200+ job offers from various companies across the globe. A total of 1150 individual students have secured 1,200 job offers, including pre-placement offers (PPOs), in the ongoing IIT Delhi Placement 2024-25. IIT Delhi Placement 2024-25: 1150 students receive 1200+ job offers(Agency File Photo)

Companies including American Express, Barclays, BCG, BlueStone Jewellery & Lifestyle Private Limited, Deutsche India Pvt Ltd, Goldman Sachs, Google, Graviton Research Capital, Intel India, Meesho, Micron Technology, Microsoft, OLA, Oracle, PayU, Quadeye, Qualcomm, Robust Results Private Limited, Shiprocket, Squarepoint Capital, Texas Instruments, Trident Group, and Turing Global India Pvt. Ltd has offered jobs to the Institute's students.

In addition, the students have received 50+ international offers from 15+ prestigious organizations across multiple global regions, including Japan, the Netherlands, South Korea, Taiwan, UAE, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Prof. Naresh Varma Datla, Professor-in-Charge, the Office of Career Services (OCS) shared his thoughts on the ongoing placement season. He said, “IIT Delhi had a very good start and has been doing very well so far. We believe that a similar trend will continue in the upcoming days as well. The Office of Career Services is focused on expanding the range of companies and job profiles in the coming days to cater to the students appearing for placements.”

The Co-Professor-in-Charge, OCS, IIT Delhi, Prof. Suresh Neelakantan also took this opportunity to thank recruiters and students. He said, “We sincerely appreciate our recruiters for recognizing the talent and potential of our students, and we congratulate the students for their perseverance & outstanding efforts.”

The IIT Delhi placement season will conclude by next semester. Right now, the institute is focused on the placement of undergraduate and postgraduate students.