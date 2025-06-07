Search Search
Saturday, Jun 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NIACL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 500 posts at newindia.co.in, details here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jun 07, 2025 04:38 PM IST

NIACL will recruit for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply at newindia.co.in for 500 posts. 

The New India Assurance Company Limited, NIACL has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NIACL at newindia.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 500 posts in the organisation.

NIACL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 500 posts at newindia.co.in(NIACL)
NIACL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 500 posts at newindia.co.in(NIACL)

The last date to apply is June 20, 2025. The online examination will be held on July 26, 2025. read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the post candidate should have graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualifications recognized as such by the Central Government. A candidate must have completed and have passing certificate for their graduation on or after 01.04.2021. (Candidate passing graduation prior to 01.04.2021 will not be considered).

Candidates who want to apply for the post should be between 21 years to 30 years as on June 1, 2025 5 i.e. candidates must have been born not earlier than 02.06.1995 and not later than 01.06.2004 (both days inclusive).

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of online written test and regional language test. The written test will be objective type having 100 questions of 100 marks. The candidates applying for training seats of a particular state, should be proficient (reading, writing, speaking, and understanding) in any one of the specified local languages of that State.

Application Fee

The application fee is 944/- for general/OBC category, 708/- for all women candidates and 472/- for PwBD category. Candidates shall apply online and no other mode of application will be accepted.

Detailed Notification Here 

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education News / Employment News / NIACL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 500 posts at newindia.co.in, details here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 07, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On