NIACL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 500 posts at newindia.co.in, details here

The New India Assurance Company Limited, NIACL has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NIACL at newindia.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 500 posts in the organisation. NIACL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 500 posts at newindia.co.in(NIACL)

The last date to apply is June 20, 2025. The online examination will be held on July 26, 2025. read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the post candidate should have graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualifications recognized as such by the Central Government. A candidate must have completed and have passing certificate for their graduation on or after 01.04.2021. (Candidate passing graduation prior to 01.04.2021 will not be considered).

Candidates who want to apply for the post should be between 21 years to 30 years as on June 1, 2025 5 i.e. candidates must have been born not earlier than 02.06.1995 and not later than 01.06.2004 (both days inclusive).

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of online written test and regional language test. The written test will be objective type having 100 questions of 100 marks. The candidates applying for training seats of a particular state, should be proficient (reading, writing, speaking, and understanding) in any one of the specified local languages of that State.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹944/- for general/OBC category, ₹708/- for all women candidates and ₹472/- for PwBD category. Candidates shall apply online and no other mode of application will be accepted.