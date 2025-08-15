100 for all prelims, no fee for mains exams in Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday announced a uniform fee of ₹100 for preliminary tests of all competitive exams in the state, while no money will be charged for appearing in the mains. Nitish Kumar announces flat fee of ₹ 100 for prelims of competitive exams in Bihar, mains to be free(PTI)

Kumar said this decision will benefit lakhs of youth who aspire for government jobs.

Also read: CSBC Bihar Police Constable Answer Key 2025 News Live Updates: Where to check provisional key when released

The decision was announced with months left for the assembly elections in the state.

"I am pleased to announce that a decision has been made to bring uniformity in the fees for preliminary tests (PT) of competitive examinations conducted by all commissions for state-level government jobs, and to provide significant fee concessions to candidates," the CM said in a post on X in Hindi.

"Instructions have been given to charge only ₹100 as the fee for candidates appearing in the preliminary test of the competitive examinations. Candidates who clear the preliminary tests and appear for the mains examinations will no longer have to pay any examination fee," he added.

Also read: Nitish directs Bihar edu dept to make provisions for school teachers' postings at desired locations

Recruitment examinations for state government jobs are conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission, Bihar Staff Selection Commission, Bihar Technical Service Commission, Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission, and the Central Constable Selection Board, among others.

Kumar said providing government jobs to the state's youth had been the priority of his government since the beginning.

Also read: Bihar Staff Selection Commission, BSSC, announces 1481 graduate-level vacancies, apply from August 18

"To provide opportunities to the youth of the state and to secure their future, our government has taken several concrete steps. Now, we have taken this decision in the interest of the youth," he said.