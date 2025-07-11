SBI CBO admit card 2025 released, direct link to download call letter

SBI CBO Admit Card 2025: State Bank of India (SBI) has released admit cards for the Circle Based Officer (CBO) recruitment examination 2025. Candidates who have applied for the SBI CBO recruitment 2025 can download their admit cards using the link given at sbi.co.in. SBI CBO admit card 2025 released, direct link to download(Official website, screenshot)

Also read: SBI PO Notification 2025: Apply for 541 vacancies at sbi.co.in, here's direct link to register

This recruitment drive will fill up 2964 CBO vacancies in the bank.

SBI CBO admit card 2025: Direct link

Candidates having graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university or any equivalent qualification such as Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) are eligible for SBI CBO recruitment. Candidates with qualifications such as Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant are also eligible.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 and 30 years as on April 30, 2025.

In addition, candidates need to beproficient (reading, writing and understanding) in any one of the opted local language of that circle

The selection process consists of an online Test, screening and an interview.

The online exam will consist of objective tests for 120 marks and a descriptive test for 50 marks.

The descriptive test will begin immediately after the objective tests end. Candidates will have to type their descriptive test answers on the computer within 30 minutes. It will be a test of the English Language (Letter Writing and Essay) with two questions for a total of 50 marks.

Also read: SBI Clerk Recruitment: SBI hires 13,455 junior associates to enhance customer experience

SBI CBO admit card 2025: How to download

Go to sbi.co.in and open the careers section. Open the current openings tab and click on the CBO recruitment examination link. Open the admit card download link. Enter your login details. Submit and download the SBI CBO admit card.

For more related details, candidates can check the official website of SBI.