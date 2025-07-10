TRB TN Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1996 PG Assistant / Physical Director/ Computer Instructor post at trb.tn.gov.in

Search
Published on: Jul 10, 2025 08:20 PM IST

TRB TN will recruit for PG Assistant / Physical Director/ Computer Instructor post. Candidates can apply at trb.tn.gov.in. 

Teachers Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu has invited applications for Post Graduate Assistant / Physical Director Grade - I / Computer Instructor Grade – I in School Education and other Departments in the Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Educational Service – 2025. Candidates can apply through the official website of TRB TN at trb.tn.gov.in.

The registration started on July 10, 2025 and will close on August 12, 2025. The correction window will open on August 13 and will close on August 16, 2025. The examination will be held on September 28, 2025.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1996 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here.

The upper age limit for the candidates belonging to General Category for appointment by direct recruitment for the post of Post Graduate Assistant / Physical Director Grade – I / Computer Instructor Grade - I is 53 years and for the candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Class Muslims, Backward Classes, MBC/DNC and Destitute Widow of all castes is 58 years as on the first day of July - 2025.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of compulsory Tamil Language Eligibility Test (Objective Type – OMR Based) and Main subject exam. The Tamil Language Eligibility Test is a qualifying test only and it will be conducted in objective type pattern consisting of 30 questions for 50 marks and the duration of examination will be 30 minutes as Part–A. This mark will not be considered for ranking.

Examination Fee

The Examination fee is Rs.600/- for each application for all the candidates except SC, SCA, ST and differently abled persons. For SC, SCA, ST and differently abled persons the examination fee for each application is Rs. 300/-. Online payment to be made only through Payment Gateway. (Net banking / Credit Card / Debit Card)

