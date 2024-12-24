UPSSSC Junior Assistant Recruitment 2024: Registration begins for 2702 posts, direct link here

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, UPSSSC has started the registration process for Junior Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 2702 posts in the organisation. UPSSSC Junior Assistant Recruitment 2024: Registration begins for 2702 posts

The registration process will conclude on January 22, 2025. To apply for the posts, candidates should have passed Class 12th and must possess a UPSSSC PET 2023 scorecard. The applicant's minimum age should be 18, and the maximum age should be 40 as of July 1, 2024.

UPSSSC Junior Assistant Recruitment 2024: How to register

Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply online.

Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

Click on UPSSSC Junior Assistant Recruitment 2024 direct link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on apply online link.

Again a new page will open.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

UPSSSC Junior Assistant Recruitment 2024: Notification for 2702 posts out, check details on eligibility, age and more

Candidates belonging to General, SC/ST and PWD categories need to pay an online application fee of ₹25/-. The payment of application fee should be done through Credit Card/ Debit Card/ Internet Banking/ UPI. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSSSC.