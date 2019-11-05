e-paper
EPFO Assistant Prelims 2019: Marks of candidates released, check here

EPFO Assistant prelims marks released at epfindia.gov.in. Check your marks here.

education Updated: Nov 05, 2019 11:08 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
EPFO Assistant Prelims
EPFO Assistant Prelims(Hindustan Times)
         

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has released the marks of candidates who had appeared for assistant section officer (ASO) exam that was held on July 31. Candidates can check their scores at epfindia.gov.in

EPFO had already declared the results of Assistant prelims exam on October 16.

EPFO conducted the Phase-1 recruitment examination to fill 280 vacancies of Assistants (Assistant Section Officer). A total of 3049 candidates have been shortlisted to appear in the Phase-II (Main) written examination scheduled to be held on November 7, 2019.

Check your scores here

