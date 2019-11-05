EPFO Assistant Prelims 2019: Marks of candidates released, check here

education

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has released the marks of candidates who had appeared for assistant section officer (ASO) exam that was held on July 31. Candidates can check their scores at epfindia.gov.in

EPFO had already declared the results of Assistant prelims exam on October 16.

EPFO conducted the Phase-1 recruitment examination to fill 280 vacancies of Assistants (Assistant Section Officer). A total of 3049 candidates have been shortlisted to appear in the Phase-II (Main) written examination scheduled to be held on November 7, 2019.

