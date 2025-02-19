ADRE Result 2024: Assam Direct Recruitment Exam result by March 7, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Assam Direct Recruitment Exam (ADRE) results for grade 3 and grade 4 posts will be out by March 7, 2025. This was announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday, via a post on X (formerly Twitter). Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the Assam Direct Recruitment Exam (ADRE) results for grade 3 and grade 4 posts will be out by March 7, 2025. (Representative image/Hindustan Times)

In the post shared by the CMO Assam's official handle, Chief Minister Sarma said, “Many individuals are asking when will the ADRE results be announced. I assure you that we will declare the results by March 7. Every answer sheet or OMR sheet and answer key are with you. So irrespective of when SEBA formally announces the results, candidates can themselves determine their performance. I can tell you more about the result date after Advantage Assam.”

Also read: ADRE Result 2024: How to check Assam Direct Recruitment Exam results when announced

Check the post here:

Also read: It takes a village: The unsung heroes of board exam success

Notably, the ADRE grade 3 result will be declared on the official websites at slrcg3.sebaonline.org and assam.gov.in and the grade 4 result will be announced at slrcg4.sebaonline.org and the Assam state portal.

About the exam:

The ADRE grade 3 recruitment test was conducted in two phases - in the first phase, the exam was held for HSSLC or Class 12 posts on September 15, and the exam for graduate and HSLC driver posts was conducted on September 29.

Similarly, the ADRE grade 4 test for HSLC, HSLC+ITI and Class 8 level posts was conducted on October 27.

Also read: HBSE Haryana Board Class 10, 12 admit cards, instructions out at bseh.org.in, check details here

Following this, the provisional answer keys were released by the State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam and candidates were invited to raise objections.

As per the commission, the objections would be reviewed, and if found valid, the final answer key would be revised.

The fee for accepted objections will also be refunded to the candidates.

ADRE results: How to download when released

Visit the SLRC official websites for grade 3 or grade 4 recruitment . Click on the result link of ADRE grade 3 or grade 4. Enter your login credentials and submit. Check the results displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit SLRC Assam's official websites.