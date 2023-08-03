Home / Education / Exam Results / Kerala NEET UG 2023 final seat allotment list releasing today at cee.kerala.gov.in

Kerala NEET UG 2023 final seat allotment list releasing today at cee.kerala.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 03, 2023 04:42 PM IST



The Office of the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, Kerala will release the round 1 final seat allotment result for MBBS/BDS courses today, August 3. Candidates can check the final seat allotment results at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala NEET UG 2023 final seat allotment list releasing today at cee.kerala.gov.in(HT file)
Kerala NEET UG 2023 final seat allotment list releasing today at cee.kerala.gov.in(HT file)

The first phase of provisional seat allotment to MBBS/BDS courses was released on August 2. Candidates have to report to the allotted colleges from August 5 to August 8.

The round 2 final seat allotment results will be released on August 26 and the round 3 seat allotment result will be announced on September 15. The stray vacancy round final seat allotment round will be announced on September 27.

KEAM NEET UG 2023 allotment list: Know how to check

Visit the Kerala CEE official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the KEAM 2023 candidates portal

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your login details

KEAM final allotment list 2023 for MBBS, BDS link will be displayed.

Download the Kerala KEAM 2023 allotment result for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of KEAM at cee.kerala.gov.in.

