NEET UG Result, Counselling 2024 Live: Revised final result, counselling dates soon
NEET UG 2024 Counselling, Final Result Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will publish the revised final result of NEET UG 2024 soon. After that, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and other state counselling authorities will begin the counselling process for undergraduate admissions. The NEET UG final result will be announced on exams.nta.ac.in and the AIQ NEET counselling schedule will be published on mcc.nic.in. ...Read More
Previously, the National Testing Agency said that the NEET UG counselling is expected to begin on July 24.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday, after dismissing pleas for a NEET UG re-test and cancellation of the result, asked the NTA to revise its merit list by treating the answer suggested by a panel of three experts of IIT Delhi to a controversial physics question as the correct one.
The NTA treated two options as correct answers to the Physics question and gave full marks to those who marked one of the two options.
After the top court's direction, only those whose answers match with the IIT Delhi experts (option 4) will get 4 marks while those who answered it as per the old NCERT textbook (option 2) will see five marks deducted from their NEET UG 2024 scorecards. This will change the rank list of over 4 lakh candidates, including 44 NEET UG 2024 toppers who were awarded grace marks for the question.
"In view of the experts' determination, we have no manner of doubt with regard to the correct option... we accept the IIT Delhi report, and accordingly, the NTA shall re-tally the NEET UG result on the basis that option 4 represents the only correct answer to the question," the top court said while pronouncing the order.
Dismissing petitions for re-test and result cancellation, the Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud observed that the data on record was not indicative of a systemic leak of the question paper and disruption of the sanctity of the exam.
“At the present stage, there is an absence of materials on record to show results of the exam were vitiated or there was a systemic breach in the conduct of the exam," the CJI said.
NEET UG Result 2024 Live: What will change in the revised result?
NEET UG Result 2024 Live: After the Supreme Court's direction, only those who marked the fourth option will get four marks for the Physics question while those who marked option 2 will see marks deducted from their total score. This will change the rank list and impact over 4 lakh students, including the 44 NEET UG toppers who were awarded grace marks for the question.
NEET UG Counselling 2024 Live: What is the use of MCC NEET counselling?
NEET UG Counselling 2024 Live: The MCC NEET UG counselling is for 15 per cent all India quota seats; 100 per cent seats of deemed universities, central universities (DU, AMU, BHU), ESIC, AFMC, IP University, AIIMS and JIPMER institutions.
Apart from MBBS and BDS, it also conducts online counselling for BSc Nursing courses offered by central institutions.
Last year, the MCC NEET counselling was held in three rounds, followed by a stray vacancy round.
NEET UG Result 2024 Live: What was the Physics question for which NTA considered 2 correct answers?
Given below are two statements: Statement I: Atoms are electrically neutral as they contain an equal number of positive and negative charges. Statement II: Atoms of each element are stable and emit their characteristic spectrum.
In the light of the above statements, choose the most appropriate answer from the options given below:
(1) Statement I is incorrect but Statement II is correct.
(2) Both Statement I and Statement II are correct.
(3) Both Statement I and Statement II are incorrect.
(4) Statement I is correct but Statement II is incorrect.
NTA considered both options 2 and 4 as correct answers but the top court, based on IIT Delhi's feedback, said that only the fourth option is the correct answer.
NEET UG Counselling 2024 Live: MCC to announce schedule on this website
NEET UG Result 2024 Live: The detailed schedule for the MCC NEET UG counselling will be shared on the official website, mcc.nic.in.
NEET UG Result 2024 Live: What Education Minister said about the final result?
NEET UG Result 2024 Live: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said the NTA will announce the final results for the NEET-UG within two days and added that the exam's merit list will be revised according to the Supreme Court's observations.
NEET UG Counselling 2024 Live: UG medical counselling today?
NEET UG Counselling 2024 Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA), during a previous hearing of NEET UG-related matters, told the Supreme Court that undergraduate medical counselling is expected to begin on July 24. However, after the top court's direction to re-tally the NEET UG result, it may be delayed as the counselling process can not begin without the announcement of the revised, final ranks of candidates.
NEET UG Result 2024 Live: Final result soon
NEET UG Result 2024 Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the revised final result of NEET UG 2024 soon. When announced, the candidates can check it on the official website, exams.nta.ac.in.