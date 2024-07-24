NEET UG Result, Counselling 2024 Live: Revised final result, counselling dates soon

NEET UG 2024 Counselling, Final Result Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will publish the revised final result of NEET UG 2024 soon. After that, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and other state counselling authorities will begin the counselling process for undergraduate admissions. The NEET UG final result will be announced on exams.nta.ac.in and the AIQ NEET counselling schedule will be published on mcc.nic.in. ...Read More

Previously, the National Testing Agency said that the NEET UG counselling is expected to begin on July 24.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, after dismissing pleas for a NEET UG re-test and cancellation of the result, asked the NTA to revise its merit list by treating the answer suggested by a panel of three experts of IIT Delhi to a controversial physics question as the correct one.

The NTA treated two options as correct answers to the Physics question and gave full marks to those who marked one of the two options.

After the top court's direction, only those whose answers match with the IIT Delhi experts (option 4) will get 4 marks while those who answered it as per the old NCERT textbook (option 2) will see five marks deducted from their NEET UG 2024 scorecards. This will change the rank list of over 4 lakh candidates, including 44 NEET UG 2024 toppers who were awarded grace marks for the question.

"In view of the experts' determination, we have no manner of doubt with regard to the correct option... we accept the IIT Delhi report, and accordingly, the NTA shall re-tally the NEET UG result on the basis that option 4 represents the only correct answer to the question," the top court said while pronouncing the order.

Dismissing petitions for re-test and result cancellation, the Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud observed that the data on record was not indicative of a systemic leak of the question paper and disruption of the sanctity of the exam.

“At the present stage, there is an absence of materials on record to show results of the exam were vitiated or there was a systemic breach in the conduct of the exam," the CJI said.

