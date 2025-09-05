Edit Profile
    Live

    RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check graduate level results when out

    By HT Education Desk
    Published on: Sep 5, 2025 3:42 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Graduate level post result will be out on regional RRB websites. Follow the blog for latest updates.

    RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: The Railway Recruitment Boards has not yet announced the RRB NTPC Result 2025. When declared, candidates who have appeared for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) graduate level posts' recruitment examination can check the results on the official website of regional RRBs under which they have applied....Read More

    Along with the results, the category wise cut off marks will also be released.

    The examination for graduate level was held from June 5 to June 24, 2025. The paper had 100 questions, each worth one mark. There will be negative marking and 1/3rd of the total marks assigned to a question will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

    RRBs released the NTPC graduate-level provisional answer key on June 1, 2025, and closed the objection window on July 6, 2025.

    This recruitment drive will fill up 8113 graduate-level vacancies. Of these, 1736 vacancies are for the Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, 994 vacancies for Station Master, 3144 vacancies for Goods Train Manager, 1507 vacancies for Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, and 732 vacancies for the Senior Clerk cum Typist post.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 5, 2025 3:42 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Vacancy details

    RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: This recruitment drive will fill up 8113 graduate-level vacancies.

    Sep 5, 2025 3:40 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Provisional key dates

    RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: RRBs released the NTPC graduate-level provisional answer key on June 1, 2025, and closed the objection window on July 6, 2025.

    Sep 5, 2025 3:33 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Paper pattern

    RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: The paper had 100 questions, each worth one mark. There will be negative marking and 1/3rd of the total marks assigned to a question will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

    Sep 5, 2025 3:27 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Exam dates

    RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: The examination for graduate level was held from June 5 to June 24, 2025.

    Sep 5, 2025 3:23 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Category wise cut off marks to be out

    RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Along with the results, the category wise cut off marks will also be released.

    Sep 5, 2025 3:19 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Where to check results?

    RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: When declared, candidates who have appeared for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) graduate level posts' recruitment examination can check the results on the official website of regional RRBs under which they have applied.

    Sep 5, 2025 3:16 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Date and time

    RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: The date and time of announcement of RRB NTPC results have not been shared yet.

