RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check graduate level results when out
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Graduate level post result will be out on regional RRB websites. Follow the blog for latest updates.
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: The Railway Recruitment Boards has not yet announced the RRB NTPC Result 2025. When declared, candidates who have appeared for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) graduate level posts' recruitment examination can check the results on the official website of regional RRBs under which they have applied....Read More
Along with the results, the category wise cut off marks will also be released.
The examination for graduate level was held from June 5 to June 24, 2025. The paper had 100 questions, each worth one mark. There will be negative marking and 1/3rd of the total marks assigned to a question will be deducted for every incorrect answer.
RRBs released the NTPC graduate-level provisional answer key on June 1, 2025, and closed the objection window on July 6, 2025.
This recruitment drive will fill up 8113 graduate-level vacancies. Of these, 1736 vacancies are for the Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, 994 vacancies for Station Master, 3144 vacancies for Goods Train Manager, 1507 vacancies for Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, and 732 vacancies for the Senior Clerk cum Typist post.
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Vacancy details
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: This recruitment drive will fill up 8113 graduate-level vacancies.
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Provisional key dates
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: RRBs released the NTPC graduate-level provisional answer key on June 1, 2025, and closed the objection window on July 6, 2025.
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Paper pattern
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: The paper had 100 questions, each worth one mark. There will be negative marking and 1/3rd of the total marks assigned to a question will be deducted for every incorrect answer.
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Exam dates
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: The examination for graduate level was held from June 5 to June 24, 2025.
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Category wise cut off marks to be out
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Along with the results, the category wise cut off marks will also be released.
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Where to check results?
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: When declared, candidates who have appeared for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) graduate level posts' recruitment examination can check the results on the official website of regional RRBs under which they have applied.
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Date and time
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: The date and time of announcement of RRB NTPC results have not been shared yet.