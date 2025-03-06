SLPRB Assam Police SI Result 2025 out, here 's how to download scores at slprbassam.in

The State-Level Police Recruitment Board has released the SLPRB Assam Police SI Result 2025 on Thursday, March 6, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the Combined Written Test 2025 can download their results from the official website, slprbassam.in. SLPRB Assam Police SI Results 2025 live updates SLPRB Assam Police SI Result 2025 are out at slprbassam.in. Check the steps to download scores. (Representative image/HT Photo)

SLPRB Result 2025: How to check Assam Police SI results

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the results:

1. Go to the official website, slprbassam.in.

2. On the home page, click on Assam Police SI results link.

3. Enter the credentials to log in and submit.

4. Your results will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Notably, the SLPRB result have been released for SI(UB)IN Assam Police, SI(AB) IN Assam Commando Battalions, SI(Communications) IN APRO & ASST. Deputy Controller, Civil Defence (JR.) under DGCD & CGHG, ASSAM.

The written examination was held on January 5, 2025 across Assam.

Meanwhile, candidates who passed the written test are eligible to appear for the PST & PET.

Also read: SLPRB Result 2025: Assam Police SI results declared at slprbassam.in, direct link to check here

The PST & PET for the posts of SI (UB), SI (Communication) & SI (AB) of the qualified candidates will be conducted on March 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21, 2025 at 4th Assam Police Battalion, Kahilipara, Guwahati-781019, .

The admit card for PST and PET will be available for download on the SLPRB website from March 9, 2025,11 am onwards.

Also read: ADRE Results 2025 tomorrow, know the steps to download Assam Direct Recruitment Exam scores for Grade 3, 4 posts

For more related details, candidates are advised to check the official website of SLPRB.