Union Public Service Commission has announced UPSC Civil Services 2022 Final Result. Ishita Kishore has topped the UPSC IAS examination. Candidates who have appeared for the main exam and the interview round can check their result through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC Civil Services 2022 Final Result: Ishita Kishore tops, toppers list here

The second position has been secured by Garima Lohia followed by Umar Harathi N in the third position. Check the top 20 toppers list below.

Ishita Kishore Garima Lohia Uma Harathi N Smriti Mishra Mayur Hazarika Gahana Navya James Waseem Ahmad Bhat Aniruddh Yadav Kanika Goyal Rahul Srivastava Parsanjeet Kour Abhinav Siwach Vidushi Singh Kritika Goyal Swati Sharma Shishir Kumar Singh Avinash Kumar Siddharth Shukla Laghima Tiwari Anoushka Sharma

