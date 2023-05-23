Home / Education / Exam Results / UPSC Civil Services 2022 Final Result: Ishita Kishore tops, toppers list here

UPSC Civil Services 2022 Final Result: Ishita Kishore tops, toppers list here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 23, 2023 02:36 PM IST

UPSC Civil Services 2022 Final Result has been declared. Ishita Kishore has topped the UPSC IAS exam.

Union Public Service Commission has announced UPSC Civil Services 2022 Final Result. Ishita Kishore has topped the UPSC IAS examination. Candidates who have appeared for the main exam and the interview round can check their result through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Check Result here

The second position has been secured by Garima Lohia followed by Umar Harathi N in the third position. Check the top 20 toppers list below.

  1. Ishita Kishore
  2. Garima Lohia
  3. Uma Harathi N
  4. Smriti Mishra
  5. Mayur Hazarika
  6. Gahana Navya James
  7. Waseem Ahmad Bhat
  8. Aniruddh Yadav
  9. Kanika Goyal
  10. Rahul Srivastava
  11. Parsanjeet Kour
  12. Abhinav Siwach
  13. Vidushi Singh
  14. Kritika Goyal
  15. Swati Sharma
  16. Shishir Kumar Singh
  17. Avinash Kumar
  18. Siddharth Shukla
  19. Laghima Tiwari
  20. Anoushka Sharma

