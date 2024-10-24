Does a career in cybersecurity interest you? Here’s what you need to enter this space

India’s digital frameworks are piquing global interest and being actively adopted by multiple countries, strengthening its position as a digital technology leader. Our digital economy is expected to grow more than fivefold to reach $1 trillion by 2030. However, as digitisation grows, so does the possible rise in cybercrimes. The 2024 Thales Data Threat Report highlights a significant increase in cyberattacks, with 42 per cent of respondents identifying ransomware and malware as the foremost types of threats. Unsurprisingly, cyber security continues to feature prominently among the top risks in the 2024 edition of the World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2024.(Shutterstock)

With this rise, there is an increasing demand for cybersecurity professionals to join the workforce to help make the digital ecosystem safe and secure for everyone. If you are aspiring for a career in cybersecurity, here are some key skills to consider. Master these, and you can become an expert in guarding the digital frontier.

Knowledge of computer systems and networks

A solid defence against cyber-attacks relies on the foundation of core technical skills. Cybersecurity professionals need to know their way around operating systems, programming languages, IT networks, servers and endpoints, and security tools inside out. Conceptual knowledge around these areas helps them find and understand security weaknesses, create solid security plans, identify and implement the right security controls, and handle any problems quickly. For a successful career in cybersecurity, understanding IT systems and having a good grasp of security standards is crucial for effectively safeguarding information assets.

Technical aptitude and problem solving

The cyber threat landscape is continuously evolving, with new threats surfacing daily. This requires security professionals to have strong analytical skills and critical thinking while ensuring attention to detail. These essential problem-solving skills, clubbed with the technical knowledge and expertise, help security professionals to analyse security threats and work towards their mitigation quickly. It is equally important to stay abreast of the advancements in technology, attack methods and types of fraud, latest threats and vulnerabilities by reading security blogs, participating in online forums, and networking with security professionals.

Communication skills

While designing and building applications and systems, there needs to be a balance between user convenience and security. For instance, two-factor authentication adds steps for the user but provides the necessary security to ensure that only authorised users have access to the resource. This is where technical competencies, paired with strong communication skills, enable professionals to clearly articulate security risks, drive consensus for devising effective responses, and collaborate with cross-functional teams to mitigate cyber threats effectively. One must explain security concepts in simple terms to senior management, who may be non-technical, as they would likely approve budgets or make decisions.

Cybersecurity spans a range of diverse career paths that include technical roles such as security engineers, malware engineers, ethical hackers, cyber forensics, incident responders etc., that are front and centre during all the action. At the same time, there are strategic roles such as security consultants, cyber risk professionals, cyber security analysts, etc., who help with security assessments, policy formulation and related guidance. Depending upon one’s area of interest, an individual may be required to build their capability further and develop the underlying skills. For example, if one is interested in ethical hacking, one must be able to identify weak spots, think like an attacker, and understand how an attacker could gain unauthorised access to data. Therefore, they must be proficient in operating systems, network security, and coding. They should also be able to inspect source code and scripts to plug gaps that an attacker might exploit.

Besides these skills, it is also essential for cybersecurity professionals to stay updated on legal and regulatory changes, compliance standards, and industry best practices. With the rise in cyber-attacks and data breaches, security control environments are being shaped not only by organisational policies but also by government and regulatory mandates that require the adoption of security practices and the deployment of controls. Companies need cybersecurity professionals due to increased digitisation, a rise in digital payment fraud, and potential service disruptions. I see this field as presenting promising careers across sectors.

(Author Abhishek Kumar is regional chief security officer, Asia Pacific, Mastercard. Views expressed here are personal.)