Goa 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: GBSHSE SSC Results to be declared today

Goa 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the Goa Board SSC results on Tuesday, July 28, on its official website. The results will be announced at 4:30 pm. Students who have appeared in the GBSHSE class 10 examination will be able to check their results online at gbshse.gov.in. This year, 19,680 students have appeared in the Goa Board class 10 examination. The Goa Board SSC examination was conducted at 29 centres across the state. The number of candidates appearing for SSC 2020 examination was 19,680 out of which 9,790 were boys and 9,890 were girls.

Goa 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: GBSHSE will declare the class 10th results today at 4 pm at gbshshe.gov.in. Latest updates on exam result, direct link, steps to check, pass percentages and topper lists here

Steps to Check Goa Board SSC Result 2020:

Visit the official website at gbshse.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “GBSHSE SSC Result 2020”

Enter your credentials and log in

Goa Board 10th result 2020 will appear on the display screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

Follow Goa Board SSC Result live updates:

12:49 pm IST Goa Class 10th Result 2020: How many students took the exam this year This year, 19,680 students have appeared in the Goa Board class 10 examination.



