ICAI CA May exam 2019 registration begins today, here’s how to apply, direct link, fees here

Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) will conduct the CA Foundation Course {Under New Scheme}, Intermediate (IPC) {Under Old Scheme}, Intermediate {Under New Scheme} and Final {Under Old & New Scheme} Examinations in the month of May 2019. The registration for the same has begun from February 20, 2019.

For the courses mentioned above, candidates can apply online from February 20 onwards. The last date to apply for the courses is March 12, 2019. Candidates will have to apply at the official website of ICAI at icaiexam.icai.org

The exams will be conducted over 139 exam centres across the country. Moreover, there are five foreign centres where the exam will be conducted.

ICAI CA Exam 2019: Important Dates

The CA foundation course exams will be conducted on May 10, 12, 14, and 16 .

Intermediate course (IPC) exams under old scheme will be conducted on May 3, 5, 7, 9 for group 1 and for group 2, the exams will be conducted on May 11, 13, 15

IPC exams under new scheme will be conducted on May 3,5, 7 and 9 for group 1 and May 11, 13, 15, 17 for group 2.

Final course under old and new scheme exams will be held on May 2, 4, 6 and 8 for group 1 and for group 2, the exams will be held on May 10, 12, 14, 16.

Click here to check the official notification here

ICAI CA Exam: How to apply

“Applications for admission to Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate & Final Examinations; Candidates are required to apply on-line at icaiexam.icai.org from 20th February, 2019 to 12th March, 2019 and remit the examination fee on-line by using VISA or MASTER or MAESTRO Credit / Debit Card / Rupay Card / Net Banking. They shall however, be required to remit additional Rs 600 towards late fee (for Domestic & Kathmandu centres) and US$ 10 (for Overseas centres) in case the application on-line is made after 12th March, 2019 and upto 19th March, 2019 up to 5:30 pm,” the notification reads.

STEPS TO APPLY

Visit icaiexam.icai.org

Click on the login tab

If you are already registered just login with your ID and password

If you are a new user, click on ‘New User’ link and generate your ID by providing the required details

Once your ID Is generated, login with the given login ID and password

Click on the link for registering for the foundation courses.

Fill the required details in the form and upload the required documents, photos and signature (wherever required)

Click on submit and download the filled form for further reference.

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 09:29 IST