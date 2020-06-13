e-paper
ICSI CS June session exams further postponed, check fresh dates

ICSI CS June session exams further postponed, check fresh dates

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has further postponed its June2020 Session Examinations 01’ Foundation Programme, Executive Programme, Professional Programme, and Post Membership Qualification exam.

education Updated: Jun 13, 2020 13:59 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ICSI CS exam postponed
ICSI CS exam postponed(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
         

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has further postponed its June2020 Session Examinations 01’ Foundation Programme, Executive Programme, Professional Programme, and Post Membership Qualification exam. The decision has been taken while considering the present situation arising due to the coronavirus pandemic. A notice regarding this decision has been put on the institute’s official website.

As per the notification, the said examination is now rescheduled to be held from August 18 to 28. Earlier, the ICSI examination was scheduled to be conducted from July 6 to 16, 2020.

Click here for the notice

 

“Examination Time-Table to the above is available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu,” reads the official notice.

For regular updates, candidates are advised to visit the institute’s official website.

