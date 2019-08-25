ICSI CS executive result 2019 declared, here’s how to check

education

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 14:17 IST

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the company secretary (CS) executive exam result today at 2 pm.

Candidates can check their results online at icsi.edu.

Candidates can see their qualifying status after logging in to icsi.org. ICSI has also released the individual marks and list of top 25 qualifiers.

Candidates after checking their result can apply for marks verification from August 26 to September 24.

How to check ICSI Executive Result 2019:

Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu

On the home page, click on “announcements’

Click on the link flashing on the top that reads ICSI Executive Result 2019.

Key in your log in credentials and submit

Your result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

First Published: Aug 25, 2019 14:13 IST