In Tamil Nadu, schools, colleges in 6 districts to remain close due to heavy rain

According to the state government, schools and colleges in Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Theni, Virudhunagar, Vellore and Ramanathapuram will remain shut today.

All schools and colleges in six districts across the state will remain closed on Wednesday owning to heavy rainfall in the region.

According to the state government, schools and colleges in Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Theni, Virudhunagar, Vellore and Ramanathapuram will remain shut today.

All schools in Madurai district will also remain closed today following heavy rains.

“All education institutes will remain closed in the Ramanathapuram district following heavy rains lashing across the district,” said Veeraragavarav, District Collector, Ramanathapuram.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning very likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu has also been predicted by the weather agency.

