Institute - industry collaboration workshop held at IIT- Kanpur

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 09:33 IST

IIT Kanpur organised a two-day institute - industry collaboration workshop on ‘Emerging Trends in Welding Technology Addressing Complexity of Aluminium and Titanium Metals’ on August 10-11. Janakarajan Ramkumar, head imagineering laboratory, department of mechanical engineering, IIT Kanpur, was the coordinator of the event.

The workshop had modules, starting from basic welding technologies to contemporary and advanced techniques. The industry experts from Fronius India Private Limited delivered lectures and demonstrated the simulation. The delegates who participated in the workshop were from different industries and academic spheres.

The programme was inaugurated by Amitabha Bandopadhyay, an IIT Kanpur researcher. In his address, he talked about the importance of industry interaction and innovation in the institute. Mentioning the imagineering laboratory, he said, “In our institute, we have always attempted to carve a niche in research and consultancy. The facilities like imagineering laboratory provide us an indigenous design and manufacturing prowess.”

It was the first-ever industry-institute collaborative drive on welding technology being organised by the institute to expedite the knowledge building. The workshop focused on cold metal transfer joining techniques and a special session on intelligent welding systems, including using the android applications.

Experts suggested that the coordinator should organise such events frequently and assured their support and participation in the future. The valedictory was graced by Prof BV Phani, IIT Kanpur.

Appreciating the efforts made by imagineering laboratory, he said: “The knowledge has to be built and further should be disseminated.”

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 08:51 IST