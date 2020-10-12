IOCL Recruitment 2020: 57 vacancies for junior engineer and other posts on offer

education

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 18:36 IST

IOCL Recruitment 2020: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Junior Engineering Assistant (JEA)/Junior Technical Assistant and Junior Quality Control Analyst at Panipat Refineries Division on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at iocrefrecruit.in on or before November 7, 2020, until 5 pm. However, the last date for submission of hard-copy application along with documents is November 28, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 57 vacancies, out of which, 49 vacancies are for Junior Engineering Assistant Production/ Junior Technical Assistant, 4 for Junior Engineering Assistant Instrumentation/Junior Technical Assistant, 3 for Junior Engineering Assistant Mech-Fitter-cum-Rigger/Junior Technical Assistant, and one for Junior Quality Control Analyst.

The written examination is likely to be conducted on November 29, 2020. However, the exam dates are tentative in nature and may change. The results for the recruitment exam is scheduled to be declared on December 18, 2020.

Candidates belonging to the General, EWS and OBC(NCL) category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 150, while for SC/ ST/ PwBD/ ExSM candidates are exempted from the payment of any fee. The payment of the registration fee should be made through SBI e-collect only.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.