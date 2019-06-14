JEE Advanced 2019: Dhruv Arora of UP bags AIR-24, here’s how students in the state performed

Dhruv Arora scored AIR 24 and is topper in the male category from IIT Kanpur region while Valaya Ramchandani AIR 612 is topper among female category from the region.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee on Friday declared the JEE (Advanced) 2019 result. The JEE Advanced Result 2019 can be checked on the official website results.jeeadv.ac.in.

In Open category, Himanshu Gaurav Singh of Prayagraj scored (CRL) 2. In Scheduled Caste Person with Disability, Aryan Kumar from IIT Kanpur Zone got AIR 1.

The top five candidates from IIT Kanpur zone are: Dhruv Arora AIR 24, Akshat Gupta AIR 61, Tanay Sharma AIR 62, Prakhar Jagwani AIR 78 and Kevin Shah AIR 85.

A total number of 1,61,319 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2019. A total of 38705 candidates have qualified JEE (Advanced) 2019. Of the total qualified candidates, 5356 were females.

Kartikey Chandresh Gupta of Ballarpur is the top ranker in Common Rank. He obtained 346 marks out of 372 marks.

Shabnam Sahay of Madhapur is the top ranked female with CRL 10. She obtained 308 marks out of 372 marks.

Candidates faced acute problem in searcing their results. Due to some problem at the server end the result portal may take some time to restart. Candidates were advised to revisit after 4 pm, the webiste reads.

Following are more details about the qualified candidates:

1. Total number of qualified boys: 33349

2. Total number of qualified girls: 5356

3. Total number of qualified general (GE) candidates: 15566

4. Total number of qualified general (GEN-EWS) candidates: 3636

5. Total number of qualified OBC-NCL candidates: 7651

6. Total number of qualified SC candidates: 8758

7. Total number of qualified ST candidates: 3094

First Published: Jun 14, 2019 14:31 IST