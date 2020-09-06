e-paper
Karnataka allows students taking Pre-University Certificate exams to travel free in buses

Karnataka allows students taking Pre-University Certificate exams to travel free in buses

The students will have to produce their admit cards to avail the service. They will be allowed to travel for free from September 7 to 19.

education Updated: Sep 06, 2020 11:34 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Bengaluru
Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will allow students taking their Pre-University Certificate (PUC) examination to travel free of cost to facilitate those appearing for the supplementary exams, according to a press note from KSRTC.

The students will have to produce their admit cards to avail the service. They will be allowed to travel for free from September 7 to 19.

“Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation to allow students taking their Pre-University Certificate Examination (PUC) to travel free of cost from Sep 7- 19 (during the exam period). Students will have to produce their admit cards to avail service,” said Chief Traffic Manager, KSRTC.

