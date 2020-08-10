Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: KSEEB 10th result to be declared today at karresults.nic.in, where to check scores

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 07:48 IST

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: The Karnataka SSLC Results 2020 will be declared by Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) today at 3 pm. Suresh Kumar, the minister for primary and secondary education of Karnataka, had on Friday announced that the Karnataka class 10th results will be declared on Monday, August 10 at 3 pm.

Where to check Karnataka SSLC 2020 scores?

kseeb.kar.nic.in

karresults.nic.in

examresults.net

indiaresults.com

The Karnataka SSLC or class 10th examination was initially scheduled to be conducted from March 27 to April 9, 2020 but it had to be postponed due to Coronavirus related lockdown. KSEEB later conducted the exam from June 25 to July 4.

How to check Karnataka SSLC result 2020 after it is declared:

Visit the official websites - karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in

Click on the link for ‘Karnataka SSLC result’ on the homepage

Enter the required details like registration number and submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download the Karnataka SSLC result 2020 and take a print out of the same

Over 8.4 lakh students registered for the class 10th examination. The schools had ensured that social distancing norms were followed and other precautionary measures taken at the examination centres. All the candidates underwent thermal screening at the centres and were provided hand sanitisers and masks. In every classroom, 20 students will be writing their papers.

