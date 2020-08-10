e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: KSEEB 10th result to be declared today at karresults.nic.in, where to check scores

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: KSEEB 10th result to be declared today at karresults.nic.in, where to check scores

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: The Karnataka SSLC Results 2020 will be declared by Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) today at 3 pm. Here’s list of websites to check scores

education Updated: Aug 10, 2020 07:48 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 today
Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 today(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: The Karnataka SSLC Results 2020 will be declared by Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) today at 3 pm. Suresh Kumar, the minister for primary and secondary education of Karnataka, had on Friday announced that the Karnataka class 10th results will be declared on Monday, August 10 at 3 pm.

Where to check Karnataka SSLC 2020 scores?

kseeb.kar.nic.in

karresults.nic.in

examresults.net

indiaresults.com

The Karnataka SSLC or class 10th examination was initially scheduled to be conducted from March 27 to April 9, 2020 but it had to be postponed due to Coronavirus related lockdown. KSEEB later conducted the exam from June 25 to July 4.

How to check Karnataka SSLC result 2020 after it is declared:

Visit the official websites - karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in

Click on the link for ‘Karnataka SSLC result’ on the homepage

Enter the required details like registration number and submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download the Karnataka SSLC result 2020 and take a print out of the same

Over 8.4 lakh students registered for the class 10th examination. The schools had ensured that social distancing norms were followed and other precautionary measures taken at the examination centres. All the candidates underwent thermal screening at the centres and were provided hand sanitisers and masks. In every classroom, 20 students will be writing their papers.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

tags
top news
‘All we know is touchdown was late’: DGCA chief on Kerala plane crash
‘All we know is touchdown was late’: DGCA chief on Kerala plane crash
India’s trajectory a worry as world nears 20 million Covid-19 cases
India’s trajectory a worry as world nears 20 million Covid-19 cases
A year after Article 370, Kashmir valley voter turnout a big number to watch
A year after Article 370, Kashmir valley voter turnout a big number to watch
BJP worker attacked in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam dies of injuries: Report
BJP worker attacked in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam dies of injuries: Report
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19 in India: Daily tests up to 700k, 1 million target in sight
Covid-19 in India: Daily tests up to 700k, 1 million target in sight
Bihar’s creaky health care system struggles to curb surging Covid infections
Bihar’s creaky health care system struggles to curb surging Covid infections
Dhoni would clap for bowler when a good ball was hit for six: Muralitharan
Dhoni would clap for bowler when a good ball was hit for six: Muralitharan
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In