Latest update on exams postponed due to coronavirus

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 17:38 IST

Thirty states and Union territories declared a lockdown on Monday as the nation witnessed its ninth death linked to the highly contagious covid-19 pandemic. This had also impacted the education sector in India. So many schools and colleges have been closed till March 31, 2020. Major competitive exams have been postponed.

Here are the list of exams postponed due to Covid- 19:

1. In view of the coronavirus pandemic, Andhra Pradesh government has decided to postpone the class 10th board examination by two weeks. Earlier, the AP SSC exams were scheduled to be conducted from March 31 to April 8, 2020. The State Education Minister A Suresh said the fresh schedule of the exams would be notified after a review of the situation on March 31.

2. Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the date for submission of the application forms for the June Term-end examination till April 30, 2020, due to the situation arising out of the covid-19 epidemic. Students who submit their application forms after April 30, i.e. in between May 1 to 20, 2020, will be charged a late fee of Rs 1000.

3. In cognizance of the coronavirus outbreak, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has also extended the last date for the submission of application forms for the CS June 2020 exams till April 5, 2020. However, after April 5, a late fee will be levied on the candidates submitting the application forms till April 15, 2020.

4. In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an official notification regarding the postponement of the medical examination scheduled for the recruitment in various forces functionary under Union Home Ministry. The positions include Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles; and Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF.

5. Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has postponed the result declaration of provisional allotment under reserve list of CRP- PO/ MT, Clerk and Specialist Officers VIII due to the coronavirus pandemic.