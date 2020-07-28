e-paper
Home / Education / Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: MSBSHE class 10th result to be announced tomorrow, check details here

Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: MSBSHE class 10th result to be announced tomorrow, check details here

Maha SSC Result 2020:The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education(MSBSHSE) will declare the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations at 1pm tomorrow(Wednesday). Students can check their results on www.mahresult.nic.in

education Updated: Jul 28, 2020 16:34 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Maharashtra SSC Result 2020
Maharashtra SSC Result 2020
         

Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education(MSBSHSE) will declare the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations at 1pm tomorrow(Wednesday). Students can check their results on www.mahresult.nic.in.

This year, over 17 lakh students had appeared for the exams from the state of which nearly 3.91 lakh students were from the Mumbai division alone. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the board had to cancel the last Geography paper which was scheduled to be held on March 23. The board would consider marks of written exams only while calculating average scores for the cancelled paper. Of the total 600 marks that students write their papers for, 480 marks are for written exams and 120 for internal assessments. With the cancellation of the 40 marks written paper of Geography, the written total would now be 440.

The education department had also reintroduced oral exams for languages and social sciences this year after the overall pass percentage of students seeing a dip in 2019 due to the scrapping of orals. The Mumbai divisional board had also introduced a new rule wherein private candidates were not allowed to change their exam centres at the last minute.

Students who wish to apply for revaluation can apply on the board’s portal online from July 30, 2020.

Mumbai Division -- In the year 2020

Total students 3,91,191

Centres 1,024

Special students: 2,795

Mumbai Division--- in the year 2019

Total students: 3, 76,476

Centres: 999

Special students: 2,691

