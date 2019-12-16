e-paper
Home / Education / Maulana Azad Urdu varsity students in Hyderabad skip exams to protest CAA

Maulana Azad Urdu varsity students in Hyderabad skip exams to protest CAA

A group of students from the University of Hyderabad (UoH) also joined the protest demonstrations by the MANUU students.

education Updated: Dec 16, 2019 13:23 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
Students also expressed their solidarity with the students of Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi who have led the protests against the CAA.
Students also expressed their solidarity with the students of Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi who have led the protests against the CAA.
         

Hundreds of students of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on Monday boycotted their semester examinations and staged a demonstration to protest the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) passed by Parliament last week.

“We have given a letter to our controller of examinations informing our decision to boycott the examinations today. We hope the authorities will understand our concerns and give us a date for appearing for the exams again,” MANUU students union vice-president Intekhab Alam told reporters.

The students also expressed their solidarity with the students of Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi who have led the protests against the CAA.

A group of students from the University of Hyderabad (UoH) also joined the protest demonstrations by the MANUU students.

The protests began late on Sunday night, following reports that the police had lathi-charged students and fired teargas shells in Delhi. The protests continued till Monday morning. They took out a rally on the campus protesting against the CAA and also National Register of Citizens, which they said would discriminate against minorities.

The police have deployed forces outside the campus to ensure that the protests did not turn violent.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar called upon the people not to believe any rumours. He tweeted: “Beware of hooligans and anti-social elements who wait for a chance to disturb the peace of the city. Join us to show that we love our city Hyderabad. Say no to hooliganism. Dial 100 for any help.”

