MP: University committee to prepare exam, academic year schedule

This committee will include five vice-chancellors and a representative of the state Higher Education Department and will submit its report by May 8, said the governor’s secretary Manohar Dubey.

education Updated: May 01, 2020 20:25 IST
Press Trust of India
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon has constituted a six-member committee to plan exam schedule and prepare the academic calendar for universities in the state in accordance with guidelines in place for the novel coronavirus outbreak, said an official on Friday.

Jeevaji University Vice Chancellor Sangeeta Shukla will be committee convener, and Barkatullah University’s RJ Rao, Avadhesh Pratap Singh University’s Piyush Aggarwal, Rajiv Gandhi Technological University’s Sunil Kumar and Vice Chancellor of Bhoj Open University Jayant Sonwalkar are the members.

They will prepare the exam schedule and academic calendar after consulting medicine, technology and agriculture universities, he said.

