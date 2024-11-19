20-year-old ITI girl student found dead at hostel in Bihar's Supaul, probe underway

A 20-year-old student of ITI (Industrial Technical Institute) for women allegedly died by suicide in the ITI hostel in Bihar’s Supaul district. The police recovered the body from the hostel on Tuesday morning and sent the body for postmortem. A probe is underway. The deceased student of the 2023-25 batch has been identified as a resident of Velasingarmoti village. (Getty Images/ Representational image)

Confirming the incident, station house officer (SHO) Sadar police station Anirudh Kumar said, “Police recovered the body hanging from the hostel room locked from within,” adding “Police have started a probe from both angles-suicide and murder.” He however said, “Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide.”

“On Tuesday morning when she didn’t get up, we started knocking at the door and when she didn’t open the door, we informed the warden and later she informed the local police,” students said adding “Soon police came and entered the house by breaking the door and found the body hanging.”

“We can’t say why she took such an extreme step,” Sahdev Mehta, uncle of the deceased said adding “We want the police to start a probe from all angles including after all what provoked her to commit suicide, if it is the case of suicide.”

Meanwhile, the incident has raised the question of administration in the hostel.

