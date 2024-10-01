Menu Explore
Andhra Pradesh government announces Dussehra holiday dates for junior colleges

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Oct 01, 2024 05:55 PM IST

AP government has announced Dussehra holiday dates for junior colleges. The colleges will remain closed from October 3 to October 13.

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced the dates of Dussehra holidays for all junior colleges across the state. The Dussehra holidays will be observed from October 3 to October 13, 2024.

Andhra Pradesh government announces Dussehra holidays for junior colleges
Andhra Pradesh government announces Dussehra holidays for junior colleges

The junior colleges will remain closed until October 11 for Dusshera, and October 12 and October 13 will be public holidays.

Over 200 Indian language assistants travel to France to teach English

The Board of Intermediate Education, AP, has issued a notice in this regard stating that during this tenure, all the Government, Private Aided, Private Unaided, Cooperative, A.P. Residential, K.G.B.V, High School Plus, Social Welfare Residential, Tribal Welfare Residential, Incentive. A.P. Model Junior Colleges and Composite Degree Colleges offering two-year Intermediate courses in general and vocational streams will remain closed.

All these colleges will re-open on Monday, October 14, 2024.

The Board has also directed all the Principals of private junior colleges in the state not to conduct classes during the holidays. They have warned these colleges that any deviation from the instructions will be viewed seriously.

Also Read: IITM Pravartak, SWAYAM Plus join hands to launch skill-based training program for engineering & science students

The Dusshera festival across the country commenced on October 3 and will conclude on October 12 with Vijayadashami.

