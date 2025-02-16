Assam head-teacher thrashed for delay in distribution of question paper, suspended by department

A head-teacher of a school in Assam's Kamrup district was allegedly thrashed by family members of students for not distributing the question papers of the class-10 final examination on Saturday. As per family members of students, the examination was supposed to start at 9am and the head teacher came to the centre at 10am with question papers. This angered the parents and some of them pushed him out of anger, (Getty Images/iStockphoto/Representative image)

The head teacher of Gasbari High School in Kamrup district, who was also the supervisor of the examination centre in the school, allegedly delayed the distribution of question papers by an hour.

"The examination was supposed to start at 9am and the head teacher came to the centre at 10am with question papers. This angered the parents and some of them pushed him out of anger," family members of a student said.

After the incident, a team of police arrived and controlled the situation. The examination started around 10:10 am and the students were given an additional 30 minutes to finish the paper.

Police said that they have recorded the statement of the head teacher and the matter is under investigation, however, no case has been registered, an official said.

After the incident, Director of Secondary Education, Mamata Hojai suspended Ashok Choudhury and a departmental enquiry has been ordered.

The headmaster of Gopalthan Regional High School, Muktaram Patowary, has been appointed as the new examination centre supervisor of Gasbari High School for the remaining examinations.

Responding to this, education minister, Ronoj Pegu said that Ashok Choudhury came 20 minutes late and for this negligence, he has been suspended.

The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination 2025 conducted by Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) started on Saturday and a total of 429,449 students, including 190,653 boys and 238,796 girls are taking part in it.

The Education minister said that 98.42% students appeared on the first day and the examination was conducted smoothly, however, 14 students were expelled for different reasons.

"The HSLC Exam 2025 commenced smoothly, with 422,679 candidates (98.42% of registered students) appearing for the first day’s English exam out of a total 429,449 registered candidates. However, 6,756 students were absent, and 14 students were expelled," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).