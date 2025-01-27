Menu Explore
Bihar school headmaster ‘attempts’ to unfurl national flag in drunken state on Republic Day, gets arrested

PTI | , Muzaffarpur
Jan 27, 2025 12:03 PM IST

The headmaster, Sanjay Kumar Singh, claimed before his arrest that he had not received his salary for the past five months.

Police on Sunday arrested a government school headmaster for trying to unfurl the national flag during Republic Day celebrations in a drunk condition in dry Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.

The government school headmaster was arrested for trying to unfurl the national flag during Republic Day celebrations in a drunk condition in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. (Representative image/iStockphoto)
The government school headmaster was arrested for trying to unfurl the national flag during Republic Day celebrations in a drunk condition in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. (Representative image/iStockphoto)

Locals alerted Minapur MLA Munna Yadav, who promptly informed police about it.

"A complaint was received stating that headmaster Sanjay Kumar Singh of a government school in Dharampur East tried to unfurl the national flag in a drunk condition. A breathalyzer test confirmed that he had consumed alcohol and was arrested," said Sujit Kumar, in-charge of Rampurhari police station.

Before his arrest, Singh claimed that he had not received his salary for the past five months. Bihar has enforced a total ban on alcohol since April 5, 2016.

Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
