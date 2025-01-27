Bihar school headmaster ‘attempts’ to unfurl national flag in drunken state on Republic Day, gets arrested
The headmaster, Sanjay Kumar Singh, claimed before his arrest that he had not received his salary for the past five months.
Police on Sunday arrested a government school headmaster for trying to unfurl the national flag during Republic Day celebrations in a drunk condition in dry Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.
Locals alerted Minapur MLA Munna Yadav, who promptly informed police about it.
"A complaint was received stating that headmaster Sanjay Kumar Singh of a government school in Dharampur East tried to unfurl the national flag in a drunk condition. A breathalyzer test confirmed that he had consumed alcohol and was arrested," said Sujit Kumar, in-charge of Rampurhari police station.
Before his arrest, Singh claimed that he had not received his salary for the past five months. Bihar has enforced a total ban on alcohol since April 5, 2016.
