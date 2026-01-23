Google offers paid internship, apprentice opportunities for UG, PG and Ph.D students

Google is offering paid internship and apprentice opportunities for students with bachelor's, master's or PhD degrees. The locations are Bengaluru, Karnataka, Pune, Maharashtra and Hyderabad, Telangana.

Interested students can apply for Silicon Engineering Intern, PhD, Summer 2026, Software Engineering PhD Intern, Summer 2026 and Student Researcher, 2026 programs. Check out the details of these programs below.

Silicon Engineering Intern, PhD, Summer 2026: Students who are currently pursuing a PhD degree in Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electrical Engineering, or a related technical field can apply. The last date to apply is March 31, 2026. Interns will collaborate with hardware and software architects and designers to architect, model, analyse, define and design next-generation Cloud Silicon.

Software Engineering PhD Intern, Summer 2026: Those pursuing a PhD program with a focus in software development or other technical fields can apply. The internship period is 12-14 weeks and offers personal and professional development, an executive speaker series, and community-building. The Software Engineering Internship program will give you an opportunity to work on complex computer science solutions, develop scalable, distributed software systems, and also collaborate on a multitude of smaller projects that have universal appeal.



Student Researcher, 2026: Students should be currently enrolled in Bachelor's, Master's, or PhD degree program in Computer Science, Linguistics, Statistics, Biostatistics, Applied Mathematics, Operations Research, Economics, or Natural Sciences to apply. The last date to apply is March 31, 2026. The program offers placements on teams across Google, for research, engineering, and science roles. As a Student Researcher, you will have the opportunity to participate in research projects focused on developing solutions for real-world, large-scale problems.