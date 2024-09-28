Menu Explore
Himachal Pradesh University student dies after falling from third floor of hostel, ABVP activists stage protest

PTI | , Shimla
Sep 28, 2024 03:39 PM IST

As per police officials, the student was declared brought dead by doctors at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital. Read details below.

A student of Himachal Pradesh University died after allegedly falling from the third floor of the hostel here, police said on Saturday.

The Himachal Pradesh Police informed that the body had been taken for a post-mortem and an investigation is underway. (Representative image)
The Himachal Pradesh Police informed that the body had been taken for a post-mortem and an investigation is underway. (Representative image)

The incident occurred on late Friday when Akhil, a first year law student hailing from Kinnaur district, fell from the hostel in Shimla's Summer Hill and was injured, they said.

He was taken to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital by the students where doctors declared him brought dead, the police said.

They said that the body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest in the university campus and demanded that the meeting of the executive council of the university slated for Saturday be cancelled.

