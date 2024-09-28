Himachal Pradesh University student dies after falling from third floor of hostel, ABVP activists stage protest

A student of Himachal Pradesh University died after allegedly falling from the third floor of the hostel here, police said on Saturday. The Himachal Pradesh Police informed that the body had been taken for a post-mortem and an investigation is underway. (Representative image)

The incident occurred on late Friday when Akhil, a first year law student hailing from Kinnaur district, fell from the hostel in Shimla's Summer Hill and was injured, they said.

Also read: IIT Mandi awards degrees to 636 graduates, announces establishment of Centre for Climate Change & Disaster Resilience

He was taken to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital by the students where doctors declared him brought dead, the police said.

They said that the body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway.

Also read: IIT Kanpur unveils India’s first detonation tube research facility, aims to advance research in combustion & propulsion

Meanwhile, activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest in the university campus and demanded that the meeting of the executive council of the university slated for Saturday be cancelled.

Also read: DUSU Polls 2024: Votes to be counted after October 21