IIM Sambalpur’s 9th convocation witnesses 60 per cent female graduates

IIM Sambalpur celebrated its ninth convocation ceremony on Saturday, with 370 students receiving their degrees. These included the 9th MBA batch of 316 students (2023-25), the second batch of 38 students in Executive MBA (2022-24), the first batch of 10 students in MBA for Working professionals (2023-25), 6 PhD scholars, and PhD for Working Professionals. IIM Sambalpur's 9th convocation(Handout)

Of the graduating students, 60 per cent are female students, IIM Sambalpur said.

Dr Pramod Kumar Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, was the chief guest of the event and Padma Shri Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM Sambalpur; guest of honour Ashish Garg, Managing Director, Boston Consulting Group; IIM Sambalpur Director Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, deans, faculty members, graduating students, and their parents, were present at the ceremony.

During his keynote address, Dr Mishra praised the gender ratio and suggested to lifting it to 80 per cent.

“IIM Sambalpur, in its decade of existence, has earned a reputation for integrating various activities. The institute upholds core values of innovation, integrity, and inclusiveness. It has incorporated artificial intelligence into its educational framework, which is a significant initiative. I commend IIM Sambalpur for launching the Master Weavers program for the weavers of Western Odisha; this is a commendable effort and contributes to the regional development.”

“We are grappling with tectonic shifts in geopolitical alignments while simultaneously witnessing technological breakthroughs at an unprecedented pace. Climate and sustainability are central to this conversation. Disruptions in global supply chains, protectionist policies, heightened geopolitical tensions, and changing global trade patterns are contributing to this complexity. Throughout this journey, one thing is clear that the future will not simply be inherited; it will be created. You must take the initiative to shape your own future and focus on achieving many more milestones, building upon the solid foundation you have established today,” he added.

Prof Jaiswal said this is the first time that students from five different programs: MBA, Executive MBA, MBA for Working Professionals, PhD, and PhD for Working Professionals recieved their degrees.

“Additionally, this marks the first instance in the history of any IIM or leading B-School in India where the number of female graduating students exceeds that of male students, with 60% females and 40% males.”

Prof Jaiswal further said, “We are in an advanced stage of becoming a triple crowned IIM including AACSB, EFMD, and BGA. We hope to achieve these accreditations within the next two years, positioning us among the few Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs)...”

He mentioned that despite the global economic slowdown, the 2023–25 MBA cohort witnessed participation from over 250 companies in the placement process, with the highest domestic salary offered of ₹31.12 LPA and the highest international salary of ₹35 LPA.

During the ceremony, students were recognised for their outstanding academic achievements.

Chairman’s gold medals for academic and extracurricular performance in the MBA, Executive MBA programme, and MBA for Working Professionals programme were presented in the event, IIM Sambalpir sad.

It highlighted that GM Gupta, an 80-year-old entrepreneur also received his degree in the MBA for Working Professional Programme.