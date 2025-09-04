IIT Madras secures top spot in NIRF Rankings 2025 for seventh year in a row

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has once again bagged the top position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, marking the seventh consecutive year of its dominance in the overall category. NIRF India Rankings 2025 live updates IIT Madras has secured the top spot in NIRF Rankings 2025 for seventh year in a row. (File/PTI)

The Ministry of Education announced the 10th edition of the rankings on Thursday. IISc Bengaluru has been ranked as the best university, followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi, and Manipal Academy of Higher Education at second and third positions, respectively.

Hindu College, Delhi retained its top rank in the colleges category, while Miranda House and Hansraj College secured the second and third spots.

IIT Madras also topped in the engineering category, followed by IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay. IIM Ahmedabad emerged as the country's best management institute, while Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi, secured the first position in the pharmacy category. In the field of medical education, AIIMS New Delhi retained its position as the best medical college in India.

This year's rankings evaluated institutions under 17 categories - including overall, universities, colleges, research institutions, engineering, management, pharmacy, medical, dental, law, architecture and planning, agriculture and allied sectors, open universities, skill universities, state public universities and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Institutions are ranked on five key parameters: teaching, learning and resources; research and professional practice; graduation outcomes; outreach and inclusivity; and perception.

The NIRF was first introduced in 2015 by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (now Ministry of Education) to provide a transparent and comprehensive framework for evaluating higher education institutions across the country.