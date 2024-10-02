IIT Roorkee partners with Ansys to empower students towards entrepreneurship

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee joined hands with Ansys Software Private Limited (Ansys, NASDAQ: ANSS), an engineering simulation software company, to empower students towards entrepreneurship through the Capacity Building on Design and Entrepreneurship (CBDE) program, launched by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. Under the CBDE program, Ansys would offer top-up fellowships, preferably to female M.Tech students for promoting social entrepreneurship.

The partnership aims to foster design thinking and entrepreneurship culture among students at higher educational institutes. This initiative will enable the students to develop technology-based solutions for societal challenges, informed the press release.

“These fellowships together with the supportive environment and resources available on campus will inspire our students, especially our female students, to contribute towards technology-driven solutions for societal advancement and thus fulfilling the objectives of Viksit Bharat 2047," said Prof K K Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee.

“Ansys provides the required educational resources to empower future engineers. The Ansys Academic Program is committed to lowering the barrier to adopting Ansys simulation for the students. It provides a hands-on simulation experience and bridges the skills gap in the engineering industry and prepares engineering students for complex technologies. We are proud to champion this initiative and look forward to the groundbreaking innovations the upcoming engineers will introduce,' said Mike Yeager, Area Vice President, India and Japan, Ansys.

As part of this initiative, the institute recently hosted a lecture under its corporate lecture series, titled Physics-based Simulation in Research and Education: Current Practices and Key Initiatives, delivered by Dr Dipankar Choudhury, Ansys Fellow and Academic Program Lead at Ansys. The lecture focused on leveraging emerging technologies in Digital Twins, High-Performance Computing, Machine Learning, Computational Fluid Dynamics, Computational Structural Mechanics, Computational Electromagnetics, and Photonics/Optics as well as current and emerging technologies, mentioned the press release.

