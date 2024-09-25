Mohan Babu University receives highest pay package of 60 LPA, details inside

Mohan Babu University (MBU) announced a 100% placement record for the academic year 2024 with a ₹60 Lakh LPA offer from Google. Engagement from diverse sectors, including IT services, banking and financial services (BFSI), consulting, manufacturing, and e-commerce was seen in the placement season this year. (Mint)

The 2024 placement drive at MBU saw more than 120 multinational companies offering over 1,628 job opportunities to students across various disciplines. Engagement from diverse sectors, including IT services, banking and financial services (BFSI), consulting, manufacturing, and e-commerce was seen in the placement season this year.

According to the press release, firms like PwC, KPMG, and Morgan Stanley recruited students from the management cohort, while pharmaceutical companies such as Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Divis Laboratories, and Ranbaxy offered roles to pharmacy graduates. Engineering students secured positions with global leaders like Google, Amazon, Airbus, Deloitte, Cognizant, HSBC, IBM, Hyundai, LTMindtree, and TCS.

“Our 2024 placement season showcases the outstanding calibre of MBU students. The 60 LPA offer from Google highlights the strength of our educational approach and reaffirms our commitment to developing industry-ready professionals who excel in a competitive global environment,” said Vishnu Manchu, Pro-Chancellor of Mohan Babu University.

“The 100% placement success across diverse sectors showcases the effectiveness of our curriculum and the readiness of our graduates to meet industry demands. We are proud to see our students securing positions in both established and emerging markets, further validating our educational approach,” said Dr K Delhi Babu, Vice President of the Career Development Centre.

Partnerships with global leaders like SAP, IBM, AWS, and ServiceNow provide certifications and skills, while the Top Gun Program enhances students' readiness for competitive recruitment scenarios, mentioned the press release.

