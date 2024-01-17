Noida: School timings for classes nursery to 8th grade changed from January 18 due to cold weather conditions

Classes from nursery to 8 in all schools of Noida and Greater Noida will begin at 10 am starting tomorrow, January 18 on account of cold weather conditions. Noida: School timings for classes nursery to 8th grade changed from January 18 owing to cold weather conditions. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

As per Gautam Buddh Nagar Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar, the timing would continue until further orders from the district administration.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Panwar stated in an order that the decision had been taken in compliance with the instructions given by the District Magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar, given the dense fog and extreme cold. The officer also called for strict enforcement of the order.

Also read: UGC NET December 2023 Result releasing today, here’s how to check

It may be mentioned here that the classes from nursery to 8 were suspended till January 16 because of the cold weather conditions in the region.

While classes were ongoing for students of Classes 9 to 12, the school timing was changed to 10 am to 3 pm last week, according to a separate order issued by District Inspector of Schools Dharmveer Singh. The timing will continue till January 20, the order had stated.

Also read: APSC Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam 2023 application begins, check notice

Notably, government schools in Noida usually follow a 9 am to 3 pm schedule in winter.