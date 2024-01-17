close_game
Noida: School timings for classes nursery to 8th grade changed from January 18 due to cold weather conditions

Noida: School timings for classes nursery to 8th grade changed from January 18 due to cold weather conditions

PTI | , New Delhi
Jan 17, 2024

According to Gautam Buddh Nagar Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar, the timing would continue until further orders from the district administration.

Classes from nursery to 8 in all schools of Noida and Greater Noida will begin at 10 am starting tomorrow, January 18 on account of cold weather conditions.

Noida: School timings for classes nursery to 8th grade changed from January 18 owing to cold weather conditions.
Noida: School timings for classes nursery to 8th grade changed from January 18 owing to cold weather conditions. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

As per Gautam Buddh Nagar Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar, the timing would continue until further orders from the district administration.

Panwar stated in an order that the decision had been taken in compliance with the instructions given by the District Magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar, given the dense fog and extreme cold. The officer also called for strict enforcement of the order.

It may be mentioned here that the classes from nursery to 8 were suspended till January 16 because of the cold weather conditions in the region.

While classes were ongoing for students of Classes 9 to 12, the school timing was changed to 10 am to 3 pm last week, according to a separate order issued by District Inspector of Schools Dharmveer Singh. The timing will continue till January 20, the order had stated.

Notably, government schools in Noida usually follow a 9 am to 3 pm schedule in winter.

