NSE Academy and Macquarie Business School collaborate to offer certificate courses

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Oct 26, 2023 04:20 PM IST

Macquarie Business School (MQBS) and NSE Academy Limited (NAL), a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE), have decided to collaborate.

The first certificate program, Certificate in Corporate Treasury Program (CCTP), will be launched through NSE Knowledge Hub, an AI-powered learning experience platform.(Handout)
According to a press release by the NSE Academy, under this collaboration, NAL will offer certificate courses, developed by Macquarie Business School (MQBS), which will deliver credit points and entitle pathway study in Australia under the Australian Qualifications Framework. The first certificate program, Certificate in Corporate Treasury Program (CCTP), will be launched through NSE Knowledge Hub, an AI-powered learning experience platform.

CCTP is offered by MQBS in conjunction with the Australian Corporate Treasury Association (ACTA). Students who successfully complete the program will receive ten credit points towards postgraduate coursework study. Fourteen individual modules, including Treasury Operations, Treasury Systems, Risk Management and Financial Strategy, will also be available, informed NAL.

“Macquarie Business School is delighted to partner with NSE Academy Limited to offer flexible professional development to the Indian market. Our Certificate in Corporate Treasury incorporates theory with the Business School’s expertise in finance, and in conjunction with ACTA, Australia’s peak professional body for corporate treasurers and senior financial risk managers, this partnership offers a fantastic pathway to gaining an international certification," said Professor Eric Knight, Executive Dean of Macquarie Business School.

“Our collaboration will provide future-ready competitive skillsets and internationally respected and recognised certifications to finance professionals and students. By providing curated and insightful content to the NSE Knowledge Hub, MQBS will enable professionals to gain knowledge in areas of treasury operations, risk management, and other areas in the financial sector," said Mr Abhilash Misra, Chief Executive Officer, NSE Academy Limited.

