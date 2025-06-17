Samsung R&D Institute, IIT Madras sign MoU to drive research on AI for Indian Languages, HealthTech & more

Samsung R&D Institute, Noida (SRI-N) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras with a focus on pioneering advancements in AI for Indian languages, HealthTech and emerging areas such as Generative AI. The MoU, spanning for 5 years, was signed by Kyungyun Roo, Managing Director, SRI-N and Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras. (Handout)

The partnership is aimed at driving collaborative research, accelerate technology development, and nurture future-ready talent.

The five-year MoU was signed by Kyungyun Roo, Managing Director, SRI-N and Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, a press statement informed.

As part of this MoU, a wide range of collaborative activities, including sponsored research projects, consultancy projects, technology licensing, trainings, facility development and sponsorship of student fellowships in future will be offered.

Highlighting about this partnership, SRI-N Managing Director Kyungyun Roo said that the collaboration with IIT Madras marks an important step towards co-creating solutions that are meaningful, inclusive, and future-ready.

“Together, we aim to enhance the Galaxy AI ecosystem with deeper integration of Indian regional languages and contribute to breaking language barriers across the country. In addition, we are engaging in co-development of emerging technology and enhancement of skill sets,” Roo added.

IIT Madras Director Prof. V. Kamakoti, expressed delight and said that the institute was proud to partner with SRI-N, adding that the partnership will sponsor “revolutionary research and technological development through effective utilization of AI technology.”

“In the fast-changing tech landscape, the MoU will upskill beneficiaries to develop strong connection between theoretical knowledge and practical industry solutions required to mitigate risks and address uncertainty,” Prof. Kamakoti stated.

Worth mentioning here, SRI-Noida already has a growing network of academic collaborations with long-term strategic MoUs with institutes like IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, IIT Bombay and IIT Ropar.

SRI-Noida will sponsor research and development (R&D) projects, which may be conducted at IIT Madras, the company's premises or through a collaborative arrangement at both locations.