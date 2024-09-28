Three land in custody of Samastipur Police for alleged involvement in in teacher recruitment scam

The Samastipur district administration handed over to police a middleman and two primary school headmasters on Friday in connection with alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teachers through TRE-1 & TRE-2. A middleman and two primary school headmasters were hander over to the police in connection with alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teachers through TRE-1 & TRE-2. (Representative image)

According to Rajesh Kumar Singh, Additional District Magistrate (Disaster Management), a probe committee was formed after complaints surfaced regarding fraudulent teacher appointments. Several headmasters and teachers were summoned for questioning during the investigation.

Also read: ADRE 2.0 for graduate, HSLC posts tomorrow; check instructions for exam day

Dilip Ram, headmaster of Purushottampur Primary School in Bibhutipur block, was interrogated, revealing inconsistencies in his statements. After intense questioning, a middleman, identified as Parvez, was taken in custody alongside Ram. Avinash Kumar Tandon, headmaster of Navtolia Primary School, was also taken into custody for allegedly assisting Ram in the illegal recruitment process.

Also read: Himachal Pradesh University student dies after falling from third floor of hostel, ABVP activists stage protest

The ADM stated that Ram initially tried to mislead officials, but further investigation pointed to Parvez’s involvement in facilitating the recruitment of Nikhat Parveen through corrupt means. All three accused are currently under police interrogation.

Also read: IIT Mandi awards degrees to 636 graduates, announces establishment of Centre for Climate Change & Disaster Resilience