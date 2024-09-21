Two including a NIT student dies by suicide in separate incidents

Two students, including a second-year student of B.Tech computer electronics and a native of Andhra Pradesh (AP), allegedly died by suicide in separate incidents at Patna and Jamui in the last 24 hours. In the suicide note, the AP student wrote that she was under stress due to taking a loan of ₹6 lakh. In the suicide note, the AP student wrote that she was under stress due to taking a loan of ₹ 6 lakh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Following the incident, a significant number of students assembled at the NIT campus to protest, creating a ruckus and demanding a thorough investigation. The police have deployed additional forces to ensure maintain law and order. According to classmates, the victim was a bright student and behaved normally the day before the incident on Friday.

The AP student committed suicide by hanging herself on a ceiling fan in her Kadambini hostel room (fourth floor) of the under-construction NIT campus located at Sikandarpur in Bihta, adjacent to the state capital. According to the city SP (West) Sharat R S, the Patna police received information around 10.30 pm (Friday) that a student committed suicide in the NIT hostel campus. The incident came to light when the victim didn’t turn at the mess for dinner. Her room was found locked from inside. Upon information, the college authorities broke open the door and rushed her to a hospital where she was declared dead.

“A police team with FSL experts immediately reached there and recovered the dead body. The police took the body to the ESIC hospital Bihta for the postmortem. FSL team which has collected evidence, including the victim’s mobile phone and have taken evidence for further analysis. The hostel where the victim stayed has also been sealed, we are investigating the incident from all angles,” said Sharat, adding that the police have found a suicide note which says that she took the extreme step due to personal and family reasons. Investigators familiar with the matter told HT that the student has written that she was under stress due to taking a loan of ₹6 lakh. A unnatural death case has been registered with the Bihta police station on the basis of the statement of security guard Neha Kumari.

Investigators are particularly interested in determining what prompted the student, to take such an extreme step. Police are planning to question the hostel warden and fellow students to gather clues, and they hope the victim’s call records might shed light on the situation.

Students living in Bihta NIT campus allege that the campus has not been fully constructed yet and all of us were shifted here from Patna NIT. There is a lot of difficulty in studies also. The students alleged that the college authority was trying to hush up the matter and the students were asked to stay at Bihta-based hostels without proper facilities.

In another incident, an Intermediate student committed suicide by hanging herself with a ceiling at the Barhat locality of the Jamui late on Friday night. The victim was a student of Sukradas High School. The victim’s father Upendra Singh while talking with reporters, said that his daughter took extreme step after her mother scolded her over using mobile instead of preparing food.

