Now, kids with special needs to study with regular students

Children with special needs will now study along with regular students in secondary schools specially set up for inclusive education in the state, according to officials.

Four such schools are being set up in Prayagraj, Lucknow, Auraiya and Kannauj districts as part of a new initiative of the government.

District disabled empowerment officer, Prayagraj, Vipin Upadhyay said: “In Prayagraj, the special school is being constructed at a cost of Rs 16.97 crore in Gedurahi village of Meja development block, around 35km from the city in trans-Yamuna area.”

“The construction work is expected to get completed in a month. The state government has also sanctioned 252 posts for these four schools,” he added.

The 252 posts sanctioned for these four schools include 63 for each of these institutions. Every school will have a principal, nine lecturers. 10 LT grade teachers, four special education teachers, one computer and mobility trainer each besides four sign language interpreters.

These schools will also have a hostel superintendent (man and woman), a librarian, three lab assistants and quick recognition unit trainers as well as two vocational unit trainers.

The government has also sanctioned a doctor each for four schools who will be posted there on deputation or appointed on contractual basis besides 18 class IV employees per school who will be appointed through outsourcing.

The four schools were proposed and approved in financial year 2015-16 during the Samajwadi Party government.

However, following regime change in UP, it is now that these schools are finally being set up for the benefit of children with special needs.

According to officials, these schools will offer education from class 6 to 12 and will have residential facilities for students.

“Students with learning disabilities as well as hearing and visual impairment would get education alongside regular students. As soon as the buildings gets complete and staff appointed, the state government plans to start admission process,” an officer familiar with the matter said.

Photo Caption: The special school being constructed in Meja in Prayagraj. (HT)

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 07:46 IST