e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Parents, teachers meet as schools in Tamil Nadu set to reopen from November 16

Parents, teachers meet as schools in Tamil Nadu set to reopen from November 16

The schools will reopen for Class 9 to 12 students after seven months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

education Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 08:47 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Rameswaram
Sister Prakasi, headmistress of St Anne’s Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Tamil Nadu.
Sister Prakasi, headmistress of St Anne’s Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Tamil Nadu.(ANI)
         

As the state government announced the reopening of schools from November 16, government schools, government-aided schools and private schools in Rameswaram held meetings with parents and teachers on Monday.

The schools will reopen for Class 9 to 12 students after seven months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At a meeting in St Anne’s Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Akkalmadam, safety precautions were discussed among other measures to be followed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus on the school premises.

“We have sought the views of parents to open schools in the current context as per government guidelines. Schools should be a place for lessons and not disease. The safety of children is paramount. The next steps would depend on the outcome of the initial days of reopening of schools,” Sister Prakasi, headmistress of the school, told ANI.

Tamil Nadu has 18,894 active COVID-19 cases, 7,13,584 recoveries and 11,344 deaths, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

tags
top news
Bihar Results 2020: Tejashwi Yadav leads in Raghopur, early trends show
Bihar Results 2020: Tejashwi Yadav leads in Raghopur, early trends show
Bihar Results Live: Bihar, be ‘tejashwi’, tweets Tej Pratap
Bihar Results Live: Bihar, be ‘tejashwi’, tweets Tej Pratap
Union health minister reviews Covid-19 situation in 9 high disease burden states
Union health minister reviews Covid-19 situation in 9 high disease burden states
What to look for in the Bihar poll results today
What to look for in the Bihar poll results today
By-poll results: BJP leads in Telangana’s Dubbak, Cong in Punjab’s Baroda
By-poll results: BJP leads in Telangana’s Dubbak, Cong in Punjab’s Baroda
Supernovas’ Radha picks first-ever fifer in Women’s T20 Challenge
Supernovas’ Radha picks first-ever fifer in Women’s T20 Challenge
Grand Alliance poll campaign may have turned election, says survey
Grand Alliance poll campaign may have turned election, says survey
‘RCB let him go and see what he’s doing for DC this year’ - Brian Lara
‘RCB let him go and see what he’s doing for DC this year’ - Brian Lara
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi Yadav

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In